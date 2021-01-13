Unanet

Kratos to Complete Dev’t of Turbojet Engine for UAVs, Cruise Missiles

Matthew Nelson January 13, 2021 Contract Awards, News

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions has received a $12.7M task order through the Advanced Turbine Technologies for Affordable Mission contract from the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory to wrap up the development of a turbojet engine designed for cruise missiles and attritable unmanned aerial vehicles.

Services under the task order will support the preparation for a flight test that aims to showcase the engine's planned low-cost framework, Kratos said Tuesday.

The 200-pound thrust-class engine underwent an 18-month design and testing phase, which covered the characterization of the unit's fuel efficiency, performance and electrical power output.

Stacey Rock, president at Kratos' turbine technologies division, said the company seeks to invest in manufacturing new engines as well as in supporting efforts in the areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

