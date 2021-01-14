Unanet

Kratos to Provide FedRAMP Advisory Services to Elekta

Matthew Nelson January 14, 2021 Contract Awards, News

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions has landed a contract of an undisclosed sum to deliver Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program advisory services in support of radiation therapy equipment and clinical management services provider Elekta.

Kratos said Tuesday it will assist Elekta in developing a security authorization package for the ProKnow software-as-a-service tool and help the company showcase that its cloud service offering is capable of ensuring the confidentiality, integrity and availability of federal data.

Mark Williams, vice president at Kratos' cybersecurity services business, said the ProKnow cloud-based retrieval and storage software is intended for the radiation therapy workflow and is equipped with interactive viewers and big data analytics.

As a FedRAMP Third Party Assessment Organization, Kratos will also work to ensure the implementation of the program's security requirements that could lead to Elekta being granted an authorization to operate from the government.

The company will collaborate with Elekta's security team to draft documents that will support its FedRAMP security authorization.

