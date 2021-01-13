Unanet

L3Harris Demos Multiband Antenna Prototype for Space Force Satcom Network; Ed Zoiss Quoted

Brenda Marie Rivers January 13, 2021 News

Ed Zoiss L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies demonstrated the capacity of a phased array antenna prototype to support the U.S. Space Force’s Satellite Communications Network during a recent exercise at Schriever Air Force Base in Colorado.

L3Harris said Tuesday it worked with Kratos Defense and Security Solutions and Mercury Systems for the Multi-Band Multi-Mission ground antenna demonstration, which comes as part of a prior contract with the Defense Innovation Unit.

The exercise saw the MBMM phased array antenna integrated into the Space Force’s satcom network to conduct live uplink, downlink and orbital ranging procedures.

MBMM’s integration with network enables multiple and simultaneous satellite connections through a single antenna system while allowing operators to minimize physical footprint for ground-based antennas

Ed Zoiss, president of space and airborne systems at L3Harris, said the development of the all-digital phased array antenna is a part of company efforts to address the demands for increasing satellite mission capacity.

A team that includes Lockheed Martin and Ball Aerospace also conducted a transmission test for another MBMM prototype in September 2020.

