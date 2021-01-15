Unanet

LMI to Extend Air Force Logistics Process Support; Robert Lech Quoted

Brenda Marie Rivers January 15, 2021 Contract Awards, News

LMI to Extend Air Force Logistics Process Support; Robert Lech Quoted
Robert Lech VP

LMI will continue to help Air Force Materiel Command manage logistics operations using readiness-based sparing tools under a potential five-year, $18M contract.

The nonprofit company said Wednesday it will provide administrative, technical and professional support to AFMC's supply chain processes at the Air Force Sustainment Center in Oklahoma.

As part of the contract, the Virginia-based consultancy will also help the command update an enterprise logistics system and manage data quality and integrity.

Robert Lech, vice president of LMI's defense market, said the organization’s subject matter experts will use the Peak Policy and Next Generation suite of inventory optimization models to support the service branch's logistics and personnel requirements.

The company noted its partnership with AFSC has helped the command save more than $38M and experience a 15 percent increase in operational efficiency.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Blue Origin

Blue Origin Launches 14th New Shepard Mission With Updated Crew Capsule

Blue Origin, a space company owned by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, used a capsule with updated crew systems during the company's 14th mission with the New Shepard rocket. The updated capsule featured new push-to-talk communications systems, noise reduction tools, cushioned wall linings, environmental systems and a crew alert system, Blue Origin said Thursday.

Teledyne

Teledyne Subsidiary to Produce Additional Navy LCS Missile Defense Modules

A Teledyne Technologies subsidiary has secured an $18M contract from Northrop Grumman to manufacture four more missile defense systems for the U.S. Navy's littoral combat ship mission package.

Orion

Lockheed’s Orion Spacecraft Concludes Assembly, Testing for NASA’s Artemis Mission to Lunar Orbit

Lockheed Martin has sent the Orion capsule to NASA’s exploration ground systems team for final preparations ahead of the unmanned Artemis I mission to lunar orbit that will launch later this year. The spacecraft concluded assembly operations and testing at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved