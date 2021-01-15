LMI to Extend Air Force Logistics Process Support; Robert Lech Quoted

Robert Lech VP

LMI will continue to help Air Force Materiel Command manage logistics operations using readiness-based sparing tools under a potential five-year, $18M contract.

The nonprofit company said Wednesday it will provide administrative, technical and professional support to AFMC's supply chain processes at the Air Force Sustainment Center in Oklahoma.

As part of the contract, the Virginia-based consultancy will also help the command update an enterprise logistics system and manage data quality and integrity.

Robert Lech, vice president of LMI's defense market, said the organization’s subject matter experts will use the Peak Policy and Next Generation suite of inventory optimization models to support the service branch's logistics and personnel requirements.

The company noted its partnership with AFSC has helped the command save more than $38M and experience a 15 percent increase in operational efficiency.