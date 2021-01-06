Lockheed-Led Team Receives $1.3B Global F-35 Sustainment Contract

F-35

An industry team led by Lockheed Martin has secured a $1.28 billion undefinitized contract action (UCA) from the F-35 Joint Program Office to support operations and sustainment of the global F-35 fleet through June 30, the company reported on Wednesday.

"This contract ensures F-35s remain ready to fly and accomplish the warfighter's mission," said Bill Brotherton , Lockheed Martin F-35 program acting vice president and general manager.

The UCA will cover initial critical sustainment activities and will fund industry sustainment experts supporting operations worldwide, individual bases, depot maintenance, pilot and maintainer training, and sustainment engineering. The award will also include fleet-wide data analytics and supply chain management for part repair and replenishment.

Lockheed, BAE Systems and Northrop Grumman work to provide critical sustainment support across training, base operations, repairs, global supply and sustainment support to F-35 customers.

"We continue to see improvements in readiness and cost, and as the fleet grows, so does the opportunity for the joint government and industry team to collaborate, realizing even more long-term benefits," Brotherton added.

Lockheed’s recent award adds to the company’s history of supporting F-35. In the beginning of the year, Naval Air Systems Command awarded Lockheed a $903.6 million contract modification to obtain long-lead items, components and support services needed to build lot 16 F-35 jets for U.S. and international defense customers.

The modification is intended to ensure on-time production and delivery of 133 fighter aircraft units for the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force, as well as non-Department of Defense participants and foreign military sales clients.

About Lockheed Martin

