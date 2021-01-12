Lockheed Taps Northrop, BAE to Equip F-35 With Comms, Navigation, EW Systems

F-35 Aircraft

Northrop Grumman has been awarded a contract from Lockheed Martin to enable new functionality that supports the 5th Generation F-35 Lightning II multi-role fighter, Northrop Grumman reported on Tuesday. BAE Systems is also part of the collaborative agreement.

Northrop, Lockheed and BAE will equip the fighter jet with Northrop’s AN/ASQ-242 Integrated Communications, Navigation and Identification (ICNI) and BAE’s AN/ASQ-239 Electronic Warfare/Countermeasures (EW/CM) system to deliver optimal operational utility.

“This arrangement allows us to collectively provide enhanced capabilities without compromising the size, weight or power of the aircraft,” said Howard Lurie , vice president of F-35 programs at Northrop. “We are proud to be a primary partner of the F-35 team, providing our U.S. and allied warfighters superior combat effectiveness.”

The ICNI system will leverage software-defined radio technology to provide F-35 pilots with fully-integrated operational functions. Northrop's design will also enable simultaneous operation of multiple critical functions. In addition, ICNI will reduce size, weight and power demands on the advanced F-35 fighter.

Northrop has contributed to the development, modernization, sustainment and production of the F-35, including manufacturing the center fuselage and wing skins for the aircraft.

The company also produces and maintains sensors, avionics and mission systems, and mission-planning software, pilot and maintainer training courseware, electronic warfare simulation testing and low-observable technologies.

Meanwhile, BAE's AN/ASQ-239 system is an advanced, proven electronic warfare suite that will deliver fully integrated radar warning, targeting support and self-protection. The suite will work to detect and defeat threats and enable the F-35 to reach well-defended targets.

“Under this collaborative agreement, we will work closely with Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman to enhance the capability of our fully integrated EW system – heightening pilots’ situational awareness and helping them evade, engage and defeat modern threats,” said Deborah Norton , vice president of F-35 Solutions at BAE Systems.

Components of the new functionality are planned to begin integration in 2025 and will include upgraded electronics and software.