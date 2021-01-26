Unanet

MACOM, AFRL Sign Semiconductor Production Research Agreement

Brenda Marie Rivers January 26, 2021 News

MACOM, AFRL Sign Semiconductor Production Research Agreement
semiconductors

Semiconductor manufacturer MACOM Technology Solutions has partnered with the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory to transfer the lab’s gallium nitride on silicon carbide process to the company’s Massachusetts-based foundry for semiconductor production.

MACOM said Monday it signed a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with AFRL to use the 0.14 micron GaN-on-SiC process to the company’s government-certified foundry to support the manufacturing of monolithic microwave integrated circuits.

MACOM’s facility has achieved a “Trusted Foundry” designation from the Department of Defense and will work to support the rapid transfer of semiconductor procedures from AFRL as part of the CRADA. 

Stephen Daly, president and CEO of MACOM, said the company's wafer fabrication complex has equipment such as electron beam lithography technology to support the production of tools for applications such as satellite communications and radar systems.

Robert Fitch, a principal electronics engineer at AFRL's sensors directorate, said the effort comes as part of the Air Force and DOD's mission to expand domestic semiconductor production capacity.

Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, MACOM designs and fabricates semiconductors to support data center, industrial, defense and telecommunications operations. The company has offices in North America, Asia and Europe.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Seth Cutler CISO NetApp

NetApp’s Seth Cutler: AI Can Support Agency Data Security, Compliance Efforts

Seth Cutler, chief information security officer of NetApp, has said implementing artificial intelligence tools can help the public sector manage data protection, compliance and risks as agencies increase the pace of digital transformation projects to address cybersecurity threats.

Cybersecurity

DIU Taps CounterCraft to Help Deploy, Mature Threat Intell Prototype

The Defense Innovation Unit has awarded threat intelligence technology maker CounterCraft an other transaction agreement to mature the company’s counterintelligence tool in an effort to improve the protection of Department of Defense systems.

Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Gets FedRAMP Approval for Three Data Security Products

Palo Alto Networks has added three cloud products to its suite of government-approved offerings under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program. The Palo Alto Networks Government Cloud Services now includes the Prisma Cloud, Cortex XDR and Cortex Data Lake platforms that have received moderate FedRAMP authorization with the help of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, the company said Monday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved