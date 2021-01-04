Unanet

Maddox Defense Relocates HQ to Houston

Matthew Nelson January 4, 2021 News

Tactical gear and equipment provider Maddox Defense transferred to a new headquarters along Cranswick Road in Houston on Dec. 1 following a six-month business operation expansion effort that began in March 2020.

Jason Maddox, founder of Maddox Defense, said the transfer will help the company obtain additional space and employees needed to meet personal protective equipment demand in the U.S.

The company expects to open thousands of new job opportunities in the state.

"Houston also allows us to be more strategic with logistics in delivering across the nation," added Maddox.

Maddox Defense supplies masks, gowns, gloves, goggles, sanitizers, head and boot covers to support the U.S. military and federal and state government agencies in their COVID-19 efforts.

The company also offers COVID-19 test kits, disinfectant systems and ventilators through its distribution facilities across the U.S.

