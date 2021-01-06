MDA Plans to Tap Lockheed for Ballistic Missile Defense Tech Integration Services

Lockheed

The Missile Defense Agency intends to award Lockheed Martin's missiles and fire control business a sole-source contract to carry out design technical assistance and integration work for a ballistic missile interceptor to meet a foreign military sales requirement from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Services under the potential contract are intended to support an international agreement between Saudi Arabia and MDA, according to a beta SAM notice posted Tuesday.

The company received a six-year, $932.8M contract modification from MDA in 2020 to build Terminal High Altitude Area Defense systems for KSA and the U.S. government.

Work under the modification also covers the delivery of THAAD one-shot devices.

THAAD is designed to work with other ballistic missile defense systems and intercept short and medium-ranged attacks within and outside the Earth's atmosphere.