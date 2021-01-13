Mike Stein Promoted to Military, Gov’t Services VP at Xentris Wireless

Mike Stein Group VP Xentris Wireless

Mike Stein, formerly senior director at Xentris Wireless' military and government services segment, has been elevated to the role of vice president at the business unit.

As part of his new role, Stein will be tasked to drive growth for Xentris' EXO Charge, a new business arm that seeks to develop, design and deliver mission-ready charging products to support warfighters, the company said Tuesday.

Prior to joining Xentris, Stein served as a principal consultant at SteinZ and worked at Inventus Power as product line management and business development director. He also spent 13 years at Plano Molding as an account manager.

David Bailey, president and CEO of Xentris, has expressed confidence in Stein's ability to continue leading EXO Charge as the company focuses on offering ruggedized charging tools.

Xentris designs, manufactures and markets wireless accessories and charging products to a variety of customers.