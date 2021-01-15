MIL Books $81M Navy Systems Engineering IDIQ

The MIL Corp.

The MIL Corp. has secured an $80.9M contract from the U.S. Navy to perform system engineering work for technologies and systems associated with Global Radio Frequency Intelligence Networks.

Services under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract are intended to support the integrated command, control and intelligence division of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division's Webster Outlying Field, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

Work under the cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-reimbursable contract is slated to run through April 2026 and will occur in Saint Inigoes, Maryland.

The Navy received one bid through a competitive solicitation and will obligate funding at the issuance of individual task orders.

Headquartered in Bowie, Maryland, MIL offers information technology, engineering, cyber and financial services to federal government clients.