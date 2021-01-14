Mitre, NHTSA, Auto Industry to Collaborate on Traffic Safety Data Sharing

Mitre

Mitre has partnered with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and automobile manufacturing companies for a data-sharing initiative that will involve analyzing the performance of advanced driver assistance systems.

The Partnership for Analytics Research in Traffic Safety includes eight automakers that collectively held 70 percent of U.S. commercial vehicle and passenger car market share during 2019, Mitre said Wednesday.

PARTS will study 40M vehicles that represent 90 models launched on the market between 2015 and 2021 to gain insights into the effectiveness of ADAS technology such as automatic emergency braking and lane management systems.

Gregg Leone, a vice president of Mitre and director of its Center for Advanced Aviation System Development, said the partnership builds on the nonprofit company's work with the federal government and industry in the Aviation Safety Information Analysis and Sharing program.

He added the collaboration model for ASIAS could also support traffic safety efforts.

Industry participants in PARTS are General Motors, Honda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Toyota, FCA, Mazda and Subaru.