Motorola Solutions Adds Public Safety, Enterprise Offerings to Cybersecurity Portfolio

Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions has expanded its portfolio of cybersecurity services in a bid to protect companies and public safety organizations amid the increasing cyber threats to information networks, employees and assets.

The company said Tuesday it launched a security operations center to help organizations and businesses handle threats and monitor cybersecurity activities 24/7.

Motorola Solutions also offers cybersecurity training, system recovery, advisory and managed security services under its cybersecurity services portfolio, which is in line with the cybersecurity framework provided by the National Institute of Standards and Technologies.

"As we’ve seen, though, especially this year during the COVID-19 pandemic, many organizations are being forced to accelerate their digital transformation while simultaneously dealing with a dramatic increase in cybercrime, including ransomware attacks on cities, states and public agencies," said Scott Kaine, vice president of cybersecurity services at Motorola Solutions.

Kaine also cited other company investments intended to further its product innovation.

Motorola Solutions acquired professional services provider Lunarline and consulting and managed security services company Delta Risk.