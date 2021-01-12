Unanet

Navy Receives Lockheed-Built High-Energy Laser Weapon System for Integration, Testing

Matthew Nelson January 12, 2021 News, Technology

Lockheed Martin has delivered to the U.S. Navy a high-energy laser weapon built for integration into an operational Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer.

The High Energy Laser with Integrated Optical-dazzler and Surveillance system is designed to produce high beam quality at various power rates because the laser weapon has a scalable laser design architecture that combines multiple kilowatt fiber lasers, the company said Monday.

HELIOS exceeded the Navy's 60-kilowatt requirement during a demonstration held by Lockheed and the service branch. The platform also cleared a factory qualification test and a critical design review process in 2020.

The Navy will conduct ship tests for HELIOS following its delivery in preparation for the platform's integration into a Flight IIA vessel within the year.

