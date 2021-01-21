Unanet

Navy Releases Solicitation for Foundry Tech to Support Onshore Microelectronics Production

Brenda Marie Rivers January 21, 2021 News

The U.S. Navy is seeking proposals from members of the Strategic and Spectrum Missions Advanced Resilient Trusted Systems consortium that can provide foundry technologies to support onshore manufacturing of microelectronics components.

Naval Surface Warfare Center – Crane Division said in a request for solutions posted Tuesday on SAM.gov that the Rapid Assured Microelectronics Prototypes – Commercial program seeks to create a U.S. foundry ecosystem that meets the Department of Defense’s quantifiable assurance requirements for customized integrated circuits and dual-use commercial technologies.

The S2MARTS other transaction agreement serves as a contract vehicle for microelectronics production, spectrum mission support and other acquisition efforts in key mission areas.

According to the notice, the U.S. has no existing onshore foundry capability that meets the DOD’s criteria for long-term microelectronics production.

The RAMP-C effort is intended to help the DOD establish an option for domestic foundry-based manufacture of integrated and custom-made circuits.

NSWC Crane will accept responses to the RFS through Feb. 15.

