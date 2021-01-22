NCI to Help GSA Leverage AI to Monitor Applications; Paul Dillahay Quoted

Paul Dillahay President

The General Services Administration will monitor the implementation of artificial intelligence applications by utilizing AI under the $807 million Digital Innovation for GSA Infrastructure Technologies task order , which was awarded to NCI Information Systems , FedScoop reported on Thursday.

NCI will work to support GSA’s IT strategy and the adoption of artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation and other emerging technologies.

GSA awarded NCI the prime task order partly due to Evolve Wall, which will provide real-time information that is accessible on GSA’s desktops as the agency integrates new technologies to become an end-to-end digital entity.

“It’s a pretty comprehensive and transparent view of the technologies that are being introduced, those that are being implemented and adopted,” Paul Dillahay , president and CEO of NCI and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient, was quoted as saying by FedScoop. “And that was certainly something that I think was discriminating for our proposal and something that I believe will become more commonplace over a longer period of time.”

GSA could leverage NCI’s offering to analyze AI applications to visualize and understand its learning ability and improve its efficiency.

During an interview with ExecutiveBiz , Dillahay said that Evolve Wall will provide transparency to the customer of the AI projects, implementations, return on investment and visibility into the overall AI lifecycle. NCI will work to continuously improve the Evolve Wall.

To do so, the company integrated a module that monitors how the AI is learning, as well as evolving its knowledge. As NCI implements AI capabilities into GSA’s environment, the company will monitor its impact on employees and the customer base.

“Our artificial intelligence (AI) solutions have been adopted by our industry and federal customers, which has set us up for a very strong 2021. Our contract will accelerate the growth that we’ve already seen, and we’re incredibly excited about it,” Dillahay added.