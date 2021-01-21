Unanet

NDIA Central Georgia Chapter Board Adds Mercury CTO William Conley

Mary-Louise Hoffman January 21, 2021 Press Releases

William Conley CTO Mercury Systems

TYSONS CORNER, VA, January 21, 2021 — Mercury Systems (Nasdaq: MRCY) Chief Technology Officer William Conley was appointed to serve a six-year term on the National Defense Industrial Association Central Georgia Chapter's board of directors, GovCon Wire reported Friday.

“My long-standing experience in the defense industry and my current role at Mercury are well aligned with the NDIA’s mission to provide best-in-class capabilities to our service men and women," Conley said in a Jan. 14 statement.

