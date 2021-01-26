Unanet

NetApp’s Seth Cutler: AI Can Support Agency Data Security, Compliance Efforts

Brenda Marie Rivers January 26, 2021 News

NetApp’s Seth Cutler: AI Can Support Agency Data Security, Compliance Efforts
Seth Cutler CISO NetApp

Seth Cutler, chief information security officer of NetApp, has said implementing artificial intelligence tools can help the public sector manage data protection, compliance and risks as agencies increase the pace of digital transformation projects to address cybersecurity threats.

In an opinion piece for Nextgov published Monday, Cutler wrote that an attack surface expands as organizations migrate from on-premise infrastructure to cloud computing environments and increase information technology footprints with commercial providers.

“Government agencies need to pivot to better filter and monitor incoming threats and data with velocity, efficiency and optimization,” he noted.

The NetApp CISO said the AI training models or algorithms have the potential to accelerate document classification and behavioral analysis processes.

An automated, AI-based approach can help agencies identify “outlier” behavior and process huge volumes of cybersecurity alerts, Cutler added.

He cited a November 2020 report by the Congressional Research Service that showed unclassified AI investments at the Department of Defense hit $2.5 billion in fiscal 2021, compared with the $600 million DOD spent on AI projects during fiscal 2016.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Cybersecurity

DIU Taps CounterCraft to Help Deploy, Mature Threat Intell Prototype

The Defense Innovation Unit has awarded threat intelligence technology maker CounterCraft an other transaction agreement to mature the company’s counterintelligence tool in an effort to improve the protection of Department of Defense systems.

Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Gets FedRAMP Approval for Three Data Security Products

Palo Alto Networks has added three cloud products to its suite of government-approved offerings under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program. The Palo Alto Networks Government Cloud Services now includes the Prisma Cloud, Cortex XDR and Cortex Data Lake platforms that have received moderate FedRAMP authorization with the help of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, the company said Monday.

semiconductors

MACOM, AFRL Sign Semiconductor Production Research Agreement

Semiconductor manufacturer MACOM Technology Solutions has partnered with the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory to transfer the lab’s gallium nitride on silicon carbide process to the company’s Massachusetts-based foundry for semiconductor production.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved