Nimbix Unveils High-Performance Computing Offerings for Gov’t Customers

Nimbix

Nimbix has announced availability of its high-performance computing services to support cloud platforms compliant with the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, International Traffic in Arms Regulations and other government-imposed security standards.

The company said Tuesday its JARVICE XE and HyperHub platforms offer HPC for artificial intelligence and simulation uses in defense, aerospace, energy and health care industries.

JARVICE XE works with the Kubernetes automation system to produce point-and-click workflows for cloud, on-premise and hybrid computing environments.

HyperHub, on the other hand, allows customers to run any mix of applications to deploy secure automation workflows. The platform also allows computing workloads to run with other DevOps applications. DevOps combines software development and information technology activities to accelerate software deliveries.

Leo Reiter, chief technology officer and senior vice president of product at Nimbix, said the two platforms facilitate migrations of complex computing applications.

Customers may access these offerings via Nimbix's HyperHub Application Marketplace.