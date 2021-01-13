Northrop Gets $325M USAF Contract to Support Joint STARS

Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman has secured a $325 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to continue its support of the Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System (Joint STARS), the company reported on Wednesday.

The Joint STARS aims to provide real-time battle management situational awareness and wide area search to support the warfighter through continued investment and development in its mission systems hardware and software.

It will also combine high fidelity wide-area moving target detection, synthetic aperture radar imagery and battle management systems to track surface targets in all weather conditions.

“The overall modification and sustainment work will ensure continuous safety and system readiness for the E-8C fleet against evolving threat environments,” said Janice Zilch , vice president of manned airborne surveillance programs at Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman will serve as the prime systems integrator for total support and sustainment to the Air Force under the contract. Work is for the Total System Support Responsibility (TSSR) program for the E-8C Joint STARS fleet.

The Joint STARS TSSR program will provide program management, engineering technical support, aircrew and maintenance training, supply chain and spares management, technical data and publications, program depot maintenance and customer support.

“We remain fully committed to delivering essential services for Joint STARS that Northrop Grumman uniquely provides to our warfighters,” Zilch added.

The 116th and 461st Air Control Wings of the Air Force receive all facets of sustainment and support for the E-8C Joint STARS fleet at Robins Air Force Base in Georgia and forward operating locations overseas

