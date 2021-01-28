Novetta Appoints Todd Massengill as Emerging Tech VP; Tiffanny Gates Quoted

Todd Massengill, VP of Emerging Technologies for Novetta

Novetta has named Todd Massengill as vice president of emerging technologies within the company’s Information Exploitation Division to lead strategic and operational initiatives, the company reported on Thursday.

“Todd’s military experience leading complex initiatives and delivering innovative solutions is a great pairing for emerging technologies,” said Kevin Heald , Novetta senior vice president of information exploitation. “His commitment to our customers’ important missions will be key to our continued success.”

At Novetta, Massengill will drive data analytics, cyber solutions, cloud deployments and software development solutions for Department of Defense and intelligence community customers.

Massengill brings 28 years of military experience to Novetta. The executive served as a U.S. Army intelligence officer with unique special operations and cyber experience. He worked as the senior military assistant to the under secretary of defense for intelligence and security.

Massengill has also served in a variety of command and staff positions at U.S. Special Operations Command and Army Intelligence and Security Command.

“We’re excited to have a veteran with Todd’s experience running the Emerging Technologies team,” said Tiffanny Gates, Novetta president and CEO and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient. “I’m looking forward to seeing his leadership inspire creative technical solutions and drive business growth.”

About Novetta

