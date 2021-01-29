Unanet

Nutanix Helps Berkeley City Deploy Cloud-Based Disaster Recovery Infrastructure

Brenda Marie Rivers January 29, 2021 News

Nutanix Helps Berkeley City Deploy Cloud-Based Disaster Recovery Infrastructure
Nutanix

Nutanix has partnered with the City of Berkeley in California to help modernize information technology infrastructure in line with the city’s pandemic response and telework support initiatives.

The San Jose-based cloud service provider said Wednesday it worked with the city government to roll out a disaster recovery system based on the Nutanix Xi Leap technology in an effort to modernize Berkeley's legacy three-tier IT infrastructure.

The Xi Leap cloud platform features a virtual private network and is meant to support Berkeley's computer-aided dispatch 911 operations, enterprise resource planning functions and asset management operations.

Chip George, vice president of public sector at Nutanix, said the company seeks to provide smart technologies to help the city government achieve its goal of fulfilling community needs.

Nutanix’s work has also helped Berkeley achieve a 50 percent decrease in hardware, resulting in a reduction in carbon generation and power consumption, according to the company.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Titan C-sUAS

Citadel Defense to Supply ‘Titan’ Counter-Small UAS Tech to Gov’t Client

Citadel Defense has entered into an agreement with an undisclosed U.S. government customer to provide the company’s Titan counter-drone platform to help defend assets such as military installations, ships and vehicles.

5G technology

US Ignite, Verizon Pilot Use of 5G Network on Marine Corps Base

Verizon and the nonprofit US Ignite organization have started testing a 5G wireless network at a U.S. Marine Corps installation in San Diego as part of a $4 million technology pilot program backed by Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific and the Office of Naval Research.

Pete Brady Chief Growth Officer TekSynap

Former BlueWater Federal SVP Pete Brady Joins TekSynap as Chief Growth Officer

Pete Brady, a U.S. Army Veteran and former senior vice president at BlueWater Federal Solutions, has been named chief growth officer at Reston, Virginia-based information management technology company TekSynap.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved