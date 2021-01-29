Nutanix Helps Berkeley City Deploy Cloud-Based Disaster Recovery Infrastructure

Nutanix

Nutanix has partnered with the City of Berkeley in California to help modernize information technology infrastructure in line with the city’s pandemic response and telework support initiatives.

The San Jose-based cloud service provider said Wednesday it worked with the city government to roll out a disaster recovery system based on the Nutanix Xi Leap technology in an effort to modernize Berkeley's legacy three-tier IT infrastructure.

The Xi Leap cloud platform features a virtual private network and is meant to support Berkeley's computer-aided dispatch 911 operations, enterprise resource planning functions and asset management operations.

Chip George, vice president of public sector at Nutanix, said the company seeks to provide smart technologies to help the city government achieve its goal of fulfilling community needs.

Nutanix’s work has also helped Berkeley achieve a 50 percent decrease in hardware, resulting in a reduction in carbon generation and power consumption, according to the company.