Nuxeo Obtains HITRUST CSF Certified Status for Content Mgmt Suite

Nuxeo

The Health Information Trust Alliance has granted Nuxeo certified status for information security for its cloud-based content management tool offered through the Amazon Web Services platform.

The HITRUST Common Security Framework Certified designation validates the Content Services Platform's risk management capacity and compliance with industry requirements and regulations, the New York-based cloud platform provider said Thursday.

The status also recognizes Nuxeo's efforts in supporting AWS platforms and infrastructure.

Remi Cattiau, chief information security officer at Nuxeo, said cloud security has become a priority with the emergence of remote work and digital transformation efforts.

Nuxeo offers case, digital asset, document and enterprise content management tools to help customers secure business environment.

HITRUST aims to assist organizations in addressing security concerns via the implementation of a risk-based approach.