Octo Wins Spot on Army Visual Augmentation System Contract; Mehul Sanghani Quoted

Mehul Sanghani CEO Octo

Octo has partnered with QinetiQ on the RS3 92 Situational Awareness and Augmented Reality Technologies contract to deliver machine learning (ML) and deep learning capabilities in support of the U.S. Army’s Integrated Visual Augmentation System program (IVAS), Octo reported on Tuesday.

“Winning contracts like IVAS is part of our focus on emerging technologies as a means of helping the government leverage these newly available solutions to maximize mission effectiveness,” said Mehul Sanghani, CEO of Octo . “We are excited to have our position as an emerging technology leader recognized through this contract award.”

IVAS will deliver a single platform that will enable soldiers to fight, rehearse and train. The program aims to improve soldiers’ sensing, decision making, target acquisition and target engagement by providing a next generation situational awareness tool.

“Enhancing soldier lethality and situational awareness is an Army priority, and IVAS serves as the centerpiece. IVAS will operationalize AI in ways the Army could only imagine two years ago. Supporting our close combat force with emerging technology they can use in the field is an honor,” said Rob Albritton, senior director of Octo’s AI Center of Excellence.

Potomac Officers Club recently hosted the Soldier Performance Virtual Event . The event featured executives in the federal government and its industry partners to discuss the surge of wearable technology within the defense landscape, and how it can be leveraged to optimize cognitive and physical wellbeing throughout the entire mission lifecycle.

If you missed the Soldier Performance Virtual Event , you can still view the OnDemand footage by visiting Potomac Officers Club’s Event Archive .

The proliferation of wearable technology and the biofeedback and neurofeedback data it generates have created new opportunities to quantify and evaluate tactical athletes’ performance and leverage quantitative data to design the highest performing squads.

During Potomac Officers Club’s Future Battlefield Series: Soldier Performance Virtual Event , notable speakers shared their knowledge of the defense landscape and emerging technologies to tackle how military leaders can utilize human performance expertise from the military, industry and academia to maintain control on the battlefield.