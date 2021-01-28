Unanet

Oracle Provides Gov’t Customers With Expanded Access to Cloud Marketplace

Brenda Marie Rivers January 28, 2021

Oracle

Oracle has expanded its cloud marketplace to help customers in the U.S. government sector implement the company’s cloud tools and related software to support workload migration and other operational activities.

The company said Wednesday the Oracle Cloud Marketplace includes third-party software and enterprise applications designed to run in the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure’s government cloud environment.

Scott Twaddle, vice president of regulated markets for Oracle's OCI segment, said the marketplace expansion is meant to help simplify migration from on-premises infrastructure to cloud architectures.

Jim Richberg, public sector field chief information security officer at Fortinet, noted that the expansion will also help the company offer its cloud-based multilayer security product to the government sector.

According to Oracle, the expanded marketplace is meant to serve as a centralized one-stop shop of tools from independent software vendors that support workload security beyond Oracle’s cloud-native controls.

The Oracle Cloud Marketplace previously secured Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program authorization that certifies its capacity to handle identity and access management as well as compute, object storage, block storage and database cloud services for government clients.

