PAE Secures Spot on State Department’s $3.3B Global Support Strategy 2.0 Contract

PAE has been named as one of three prime contractors on the U.S. Department of State’s potential ten-year, $3.3 billion Global Support Strategy 2.0 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicle, the company reported on Wednesday.

“Leveraging our innovative capabilities, enhanced through our 2017 acquisition of FCi Federal, we believe PAE is uniquely positioned to deliver proprietary, customized, technology-enabled solutions for the State Department, adding to our expanding and diverse portfolio of support for the U.S. government,” said John Heller , president and CEO of PAE and a 2020 Wash100 Award recipient.

PAE will compete for task orders, drawing upon its strengths in biometric collection solutions, secure data processing and integrated technology services for consular operations at U.S. embassies and consulates across 120 countries.

Under the contract vehicle, the company will deliver integrated business process offerings to support worldwide processing of non-immigrant and immigrant visa applications. The Global Support Strategy 2.0 contract facilitates 98 percent of the State Department’s visa processing across the world.

“This program highlights PAE’s continued success executing our strategy of leveraging past acquisitions to apply acquired capabilities, open significant addressable market areas for growth, and win new mission-critical programs across the globe,” Heller added.

