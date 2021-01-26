Palo Alto Networks Gets FedRAMP Approval for Three Data Security Products

Palo Alto Networks has added three cloud products to its suite of government-approved offerings under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

The Palo Alto Networks Government Cloud Services now includes the Prisma Cloud, Cortex XDR and Cortex Data Lake platforms that have received moderate FedRAMP authorization with the help of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, the company said Monday.

Prisma Cloud works to provide cloud native security for data, applications and users, and Cortex XDR integrates data sources to prevent cyber attacks. Cortex Data Lake consolidates security data from cloud services and firewalls to enable cybersecurity.

“Utilizing FedRAMP-authorized security services delivered from the cloud simplifies compliance, speeds up time to implementation and provides confidence that data is secure,” said Ralph Mosios, chief information security officer at FHFA.

Agencies have also begun to adopt Palo Alto Networks' VM-Series virtual firewalls and Prisma Cloud to secure application development assets.

The FedRAMP program aims to standardize cloud product security across the federal government.