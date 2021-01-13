Planet, NASA Extend Satellite Imagery Partnership

Planet

Planet has secured a deal with NASA to continue the provision of satellite imagery technologies to the agency until September as part of the Commercial SmallSat Data Acquisition program.

The agreement extension will enable the agency to access the company's RapidEye and PlanetScope offerings to inform research projects in the coming months, Planet said Tuesday.

NASA employed PlanetScope in 2020 to assess landslide hazards in the Himalayas as well as the collapse of the last Arctic ice sheet. The agency also identified burned area models of wildfires and helped farmers in Africa seek watering holes for goats, donkeys and cattle using the satellite imagery from the technology.

Other collaborations include the company providing data to NASA to help track airport and traffic changes and explore the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NASA's Harvest program also used satellite imagery to provide a country-wide cropland map to the Togolese government to support aid distribution efforts.