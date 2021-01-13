Unanet

Planet, NASA Extend Satellite Imagery Partnership

Matthew Nelson January 13, 2021 News

Planet, NASA Extend Satellite Imagery Partnership
Planet

Planet has secured a deal with NASA to continue the provision of satellite imagery technologies to the agency until September as part of the Commercial SmallSat Data Acquisition program.

The agreement extension will enable the agency to access the company's RapidEye and PlanetScope offerings to inform research projects in the coming months, Planet said Tuesday.

NASA employed PlanetScope in 2020 to assess landslide hazards in the Himalayas as well as the collapse of the last Arctic ice sheet. The agency also identified burned area models of wildfires and helped farmers in Africa seek watering holes for goats, donkeys and cattle using the satellite imagery from the technology.

Other collaborations include the company providing data to NASA to help track airport and traffic changes and explore the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NASA's Harvest program also used satellite imagery to provide a country-wide cropland map to the Togolese government to support aid distribution efforts.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Northrop Grumman

Northrop Gets $325M USAF Contract to Support Joint STARS

Northrop Grumman has secured a $325 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to continue its support of the Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System (Joint STARS). “The overall modification and sustainment work will ensure continuous safety and system readiness for the E-8C fleet against evolving threat environments,” said Janice Zilch, vice president of manned airborne surveillance programs at Northrop Grumman.

Paul Almeida Public Sector Sales VP Anchore

Former GitLab Director Paul Almeida Joins Anchore as Public Sector Sales VP

Paul Almeida, former director of public sector sales at GitLab, has joined Anchore to serve as vice president, responsible for driving the company's sales in the public sector, G2Xchange FedCiv reported Tuesday. He will contribute experience in product sales and account management gained from his nearly 30-year career that also includes work with Oracle and VMWare.

Code42

Code42’s Insider Threat Security Platform Now Certified Under FedRAMP

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program has approved Code42's cloud-based platform for use in the federal government to help agencies and other customers protect data and assets from insider threats. Code42's FedRAMP "Moderate Impact" authorization, supported by the Department of Energy, adds the platform to the FedRAMP Marketplace and validates its compliance with security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring standards for cloud products and services, the company said Tuesday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved