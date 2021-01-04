Quantum Names Rick Valentine as SVP, Chief Customer Officer; Jamie Lerner Quoted

Quantum

Quantum has appointed Rick Valentine as senior vice president and chief customer officer, the company reported on Monday. In his role, Valentine will work to advance Quantum’s customer experience throughout the company’s transformation into an as-a-service provider for unstructured data management, analytics and storage.

"As we advance on our goal to be a leader in video and unstructured data solutions, Rick's deep expertise in SaaS transformation and customer experience will ensure that the Quantum customer experience remains second to none,” said Jamie Lerner , president and CEO at Quantum.

Valentine has more than three decades of experience in delivering exceptional customer outcomes at global technology companies.

Before joining Quantum, Valentine served as chief customer officer for Silver Peak Systems , where he was responsible for improving the overall customer experience. His work with the company supported Hewlett Packard Enterprise's $925 million acquisition of Silver Peak in 2020.

Valentine was also chief customer officer at Symantec Inc./Veritas Software . In the role, he led customer success for the technical support software portfolio spanning consumer and enterprise customers across 11 global locations and more than 15 languages, including a team of 1,800 worldwide associates.

Throughout his career, Valentine served in various executive roles including general manager of Employee Management Solutions at Intuit , and vice president and general manager of Employer Solutions at Sage Software .

"As Quantum transitions to software-defined architectures, and a subscription and as-a-service business, my priority will be building a services organization that can support the customer experience in this new model," said Valentine.