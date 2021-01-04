Unanet

Quantum Names Rick Valentine as SVP, Chief Customer Officer; Jamie Lerner Quoted

Sarah Sybert January 4, 2021 Executive Moves, News

Quantum Names Rick Valentine as SVP, Chief Customer Officer; Jamie Lerner Quoted
Quantum

Quantum has appointed Rick Valentine as senior vice president and chief customer officer, the company reported on Monday. In his role, Valentine will work to advance Quantum’s customer experience throughout the company’s transformation into an as-a-service provider for unstructured data management, analytics and storage.

"As we advance on our goal to be a leader in video and unstructured data solutions, Rick's deep expertise in SaaS transformation and customer experience will ensure that the Quantum customer experience remains second to none,” said Jamie Lerner, president and CEO at Quantum.

Valentine has more than three decades of experience in delivering exceptional customer outcomes at global technology companies. 

Before joining Quantum, Valentine served as chief customer officer for Silver Peak Systems, where he was responsible for improving the overall customer experience. His work with the company supported Hewlett Packard Enterprise's $925 million acquisition of Silver Peak in 2020. 

Valentine was also chief customer officer at Symantec Inc./Veritas Software. In the role, he led customer success for the technical support software portfolio spanning consumer and enterprise customers across 11 global locations and more than 15 languages, including a team of 1,800 worldwide associates. 

Throughout his career, Valentine served in various executive roles including general manager of Employee Management Solutions at Intuit, and vice president and general manager of Employer Solutions at Sage Software.

"As Quantum transitions to software-defined architectures, and a subscription and as-a-service business, my priority will be building a services organization that can support the customer experience in this new model," said Valentine.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

John Heller, president and CEO of PAE.

PAE Receives $151M in Task Orders to Support Aircraft Maintenance; CEO John Heller Quoted

PAE announced on Wednesday that the company has received two task orders under the U.S. Air Force Contract Field Team Services indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity services (IDIQ) contract with a combined value of $151.8 million, with a ceiling value of $11.4 billion. PAE will support aircraft maintenance at the Naval Aviation Maintenance Center for Excellence

software development

DFAS Issues Pay System Technical Support RFI

The Defense Finance and Accounting Service is seeking information on potential sources of technical support services for a civilian pay processing system used by the Department of Defense.

STR

Systems & Technology Research to Help DARPA Create Airspace Mgmt System Testbed

Systems and Technology Research has won an $8.3M contract to help the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency study, develop and trial a testing environment in support of a program that aims to ensure effectiveness of airspace operations in future battlespace. The sought environment will serve as a testbed for airspace management systems, airspace planning algorithms and a network of aircraft-tracking sensors under DARPA's Air Space Total Awareness for Rapid Tactical Execution program, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved