Unanet

Raytheon Completes DARPA Blackjack Sensor’s Critical Design Review

Nichols Martin January 8, 2021 News, Technology

Raytheon Completes DARPA Blackjack Sensor’s Critical Design Review
Raytheon

A Raytheon Technologies-made sensor payload has passed a critical design review under the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s program to demonstrate high-speed network technologies in a low-Earth orbit satellite constellation.

The company said Thursday its intelligence and space business tested focal plane, cryocooler, telescope and electronic parts that made up the sensor payload intended for DARPA's Blackjack initiative.

The review also included sensor analysis to determine if persistent overhead access can be provided by the Blackjack objective constellation.

Dave Broadbent, vice president and chief operating officer for space and command and control systems at Raytheon Intelligence and Space, said the payload's design underwent a few changes throughout the review.

Raytheon concluded the review in line with the planned schedule and seeks to further shorten the technology's development timeline.

DARPA awarded the company a $37.4M contract in June 2020 for the development of Overhead Persistent Infrared payloads for Blackjack as part of the second phase of the program.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

David Bettinger CEO SpaceLink

David Bettinger: SpaceLink to Target Government Market for Satellite Data Relay Service

SpaceLink -- the newly formed subsidiary of Electro Optic Systems -- will target its government market strategy in the U.S. on military, intelligence and civil aerospace applications of a medium-Earth orbit data relay service, SpaceLink CEO David Bettinger told Via Satellite in an interview posted Wednesday.

GrammaTech

GrammaTech to Develop AI Tool for Mathematical Model Analysis Under DARPA Program

GrammaTech has received a contract of an undisclosed value from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency for studying and prototyping an artificial intelligence-powered tool under DARPA's AI Exploration program. The company said Thursday it is building the AI-based ReMath program to automate the analysis of mathematical models from binary applications within embedded software and cyber physical systems.

Cloud IT

GSA Seeks Consultation Services for SBIR/STTR Portal Cloud Migration Effort

The General Services Administration is looking for potential sources of subject matter expertise to help the Department of Defense migrate its web portal for small businesses to a cloud environment.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved