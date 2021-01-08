Raytheon Completes DARPA Blackjack Sensor’s Critical Design Review

Raytheon

A Raytheon Technologies-made sensor payload has passed a critical design review under the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s program to demonstrate high-speed network technologies in a low-Earth orbit satellite constellation.

The company said Thursday its intelligence and space business tested focal plane, cryocooler, telescope and electronic parts that made up the sensor payload intended for DARPA's Blackjack initiative.

The review also included sensor analysis to determine if persistent overhead access can be provided by the Blackjack objective constellation.

Dave Broadbent, vice president and chief operating officer for space and command and control systems at Raytheon Intelligence and Space, said the payload's design underwent a few changes throughout the review.

Raytheon concluded the review in line with the planned schedule and seeks to further shorten the technology's development timeline.

DARPA awarded the company a $37.4M contract in June 2020 for the development of Overhead Persistent Infrared payloads for Blackjack as part of the second phase of the program.