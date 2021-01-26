Unanet

Ricky Garris Appointed GRSi Strategic Growth VP

Nichols Martin January 26, 2021 Executive Moves, News

Ricky Garris VP of Strategic Growth GRSi

Ricky Garris, an experienced engineer who has supported clients at various government agencies and private companies, has joined GRSi to serve as vice president of strategic growth responsible for supporting its defense and intelligence offerings.

He will help the company expand its portfolio of services for civilian, defense and intelligence customers in his new role, GRSi said Monday.

Garris has held executive-level roles in his career and has served clients at the Defense Intelligence Agency, the National Reconnaissance Office and the National Security Agency.

“His background in engineering and technical delivery to highly demanding missions, coupled with his executive leadership in managing growth and strategic positioning, is exactly what we have been searching for,” said David Affeldt, president and CEO of GRSi.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company offers cybersecurity, technology insertion, systems engineering, digital transformation management and enterprise operations services to defense, intelligence and federal civilian customers.

