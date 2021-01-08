Unanet

Robotic Research Joins Persistent Systems’ Wave Relay Ecosystem; Jeffrey Washington Quoted

Sarah Sybert January 8, 2021 News, Technology

Robotic Research Joins Persistent Systems’ Wave Relay Ecosystem; Jeffrey Washington Quoted
Jeffrey Washington Director Persistent Systems

Persistent Systems has announced that Robotic Research joined the Wave Relay Ecosystem, an industry alliance of sensor and unmanned system companies that leverage the former's Wave Relay mobile ad hoc network, Persistent Systems reported on Thursday. 

"The aim of the Wave Relay Ecosystem is to deliver the warfighter a truly unified battlefield network, where all of the sensors and unmanned systems are united to deliver the warfighter real-time situational awareness," said Jeffrey Washington, director of business development at Persistent Systems.

Robotic Research has proven that its WarLoc sensor can be integrated with Persistent Systems' MPU5 tactical networking device. WarLoc has been deployed across U.S. Army Brigade Combat Teams and with Special Operations Command forces.

Persistent Systems’ technology is also planned to be included in Robotic Research's Pegasus II UGV. The company developed Pegasus for DTRA/CCDC AC to support specialized missions.

Persistent Systems is positioned to field over 10,000 radios/tactical networking devices to the U.S. Army across five UGV Programs of Record. 

"As a Wave Relay Ecosystem Partner, we can ensure that we are building our systems to be a part of the larger, integrated warfighter network that is taking shape on the battlefield,” said Alberto Lacaze, co-founder and president of Robotic Research.

Additionally, Robotic Research is the prime autonomy provider of autonomous vehicle technology for the Expedient Leader-Follower program. Persistent Systems has collaborated with Robotic Research on the said effort for the past four years.

"Robotic Research is honored to be a provider of autonomous and unmanned products and systems for a wide variety of defense and intelligence customers across the national security spectrum," Lacaze added. 

About Persistent Systems

Headquartered in New York City since 2007, Persistent Systems, LLC is a global communications technology company that develops and manufactures a patented and secure Mobile Ad hoc Networking (MANET) system: Wave Relay®. Wave Relay® transmits and receives data, video, voice and other applications under the most difficult conditions. Their suite of products is utilized in Commercial, Military, Government, Industrial, Agriculture, Robotics, and Unmanned Systems markets. 

Tags

You may also be interested in...

GrammaTech

GrammaTech to Develop AI Tool for Mathematical Model Analysis Under DARPA Program

GrammaTech has received a contract of an undisclosed value from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency for studying and prototyping an artificial intelligence-powered tool under DARPA's AI Exploration program. The company said Thursday it is building the AI-based ReMath program to automate the analysis of mathematical models from binary applications within embedded software and cyber physical systems.

GSA Seeks Consultation Services for SBIR/STTR Portal Cloud Migration Effort

The General Services Administration is looking for potential sources of subject matter expertise to help the Department of Defense migrate its web portal for small businesses to a cloud environment.

Amentum

Amentum Books $68M Army Contract Modification for Flight Training Services, Academics

Amentum has secured a two-year, $68.3M contract modification from the U.S. Army for simulator flight training services and academics for undergraduate entry-level rotary-wing and selected graduate courses.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved