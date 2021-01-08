Robotic Research Joins Persistent Systems’ Wave Relay Ecosystem; Jeffrey Washington Quoted

Jeffrey Washington Director Persistent Systems

Persistent Systems has announced that Robotic Research joined the Wave Relay Ecosystem , an industry alliance of sensor and unmanned system companies that leverage the former's Wave Relay mobile ad hoc network, Persistent Systems reported on Thursday.

"The aim of the Wave Relay Ecosystem is to deliver the warfighter a truly unified battlefield network, where all of the sensors and unmanned systems are united to deliver the warfighter real-time situational awareness," said Jeffrey Washington , director of business development at Persistent Systems.

Robotic Research has proven that its WarLoc sensor can be integrated with Persistent Systems' MPU5 tactical networking device. WarLoc has been deployed across U.S. Army Brigade Combat Teams and with Special Operations Command forces.

Persistent Systems’ technology is also planned to be included in Robotic Research's Pegasus II UGV. The company developed Pegasus for DTRA/CCDC AC to support specialized missions.

Persistent Systems is positioned to field over 10,000 radios/tactical networking devices to the U.S. Army across five UGV Programs of Record.

"As a Wave Relay Ecosystem Partner, we can ensure that we are building our systems to be a part of the larger, integrated warfighter network that is taking shape on the battlefield,” said Alberto Lacaze , co-founder and president of Robotic Research.

Additionally, Robotic Research is the prime autonomy provider of autonomous vehicle technology for the Expedient Leader-Follower program. Persistent Systems has collaborated with Robotic Research on the said effort for the past four years.

"Robotic Research is honored to be a provider of autonomous and unmanned products and systems for a wide variety of defense and intelligence customers across the national security spectrum," Lacaze added.

