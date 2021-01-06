Roger Miller Joins Paradyme Management as Senior Director of Growth for Justice Markets

Roger Miller of Paradyme Management

Paradyme Management has appointed Roger Miller as senior director of growth for justice markets, responsible for further building relationships with federal agencies that serve the homeland security mission , the company reported on Wednesday.

“Roger has a vast amount of experience in the justice community and has been right in the middle of dealing with the complex technical issues it faces. We welcome him to our team serving federal agencies that protect the American people,” said Jack Ginsburg , chief operating officer of Paradyme.

Miller will bring to Paradyme three decades of experience. He most recently served as an assistant section chief at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). At the agency, he led IT and operational services programs within the National Security Branch.

Earlier in his career, Miller served as a law enforcement analyst with Lockheed Martin. He also worked with the Virginia Beach Police Department.

“The justice market is undergoing an entire IT modernization effort, looking to machine learning, AI, cloud and data analytics to improve the effectiveness of intercepting criminals before they can harm our communities,” commented Miller. “I am eager to introduce justice leaders to the Paradyme experts and technology solutions that can help their missions to save lives.”