Roy Azevedo: Blue Canyon Purchase Furthers Raytheon's Space Tech Push

January 4, 2021

Roy Azevedo: Blue Canyon Purchase Furthers Raytheon’s Space Tech Push
Roy Azevedo President Raytheon Intell and Space

TYSONS CORNER, VA, January 4, 2021 — Blue Canyon Technologies became part of Raytheon Technologies' (NYSE: RTX) intelligence and space unit after the latter company finalized its acquisition of the Boulder, Colorado-based satellite and spacecraft components maker, GovCon Wire reported Dec. 22.

“Adversaries are aggressively developing space and counter-space capabilities faster than ever before,” said Roy Azevedo, president of the RI&S business and a 2020 Wash100 Award recipient.

“We must be able to rapidly deliver capabilities across satellite classes and orbits, and Blue Canyon will further our ability to do that.”

