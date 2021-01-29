Salesforce Seeks to Help Agencies Streamline Vaccine Administration With New Cloud Offering

Salesforce

Salesforce has launched a new cloud platform designed to help government agencies, health care institutions and other organizations manage and implement their vaccine programs.

Vaccine Cloud could help public health agencies, health care providers and nonprofit organizations schedule vaccination appointments, manage staff training, logistics and inventory, facilitate recipient registration and streamline vaccine outcome monitoring, Salesforce said Thursday.

The company offers Vaccine Cloud as part of its COVID-19 response technology platforms. The new cloud offering allows organizations to build and oversee vaccination programs on the Salesforce Customer 360 platform.

Some of the organizations using Salesforce technology to manage vaccine programs are Northwell Health, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, University of Massachusetts Amherst and Illinois’ Lake County.