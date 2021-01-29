Unanet

Salesforce Seeks to Help Agencies Streamline Vaccine Administration With New Cloud Offering

Jane Edwards January 29, 2021 News, Technology

Salesforce Seeks to Help Agencies Streamline Vaccine Administration With New Cloud Offering
Salesforce

Salesforce has launched a new cloud platform designed to help government agencies, health care institutions and other organizations manage and implement their vaccine programs.

Vaccine Cloud could help public health agencies, health care providers and nonprofit organizations schedule vaccination appointments, manage staff training, logistics and inventory, facilitate recipient registration and streamline vaccine outcome monitoring, Salesforce said Thursday.

The company offers Vaccine Cloud as part of its COVID-19 response technology platforms. The new cloud offering allows organizations to build and oversee vaccination programs on the Salesforce Customer 360 platform.

Some of the organizations using Salesforce technology to manage vaccine programs are Northwell Health, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, University of Massachusetts Amherst and Illinois’ Lake County.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Nutanix

Nutanix Helps Berkeley City Deploy Cloud-Based Disaster Recovery Infrastructure

Nutanix has partnered with the City of Berkeley in California to help modernize information technology infrastructure in line with the city’s pandemic response and telework support initiatives.

Titan C-sUAS

Citadel Defense to Supply ‘Titan’ Counter-Small UAS Tech to Gov’t Client

Citadel Defense has entered into an agreement with an undisclosed U.S. government customer to provide the company’s Titan counter-drone platform to help defend assets such as military installations, ships and vehicles.

5G technology

US Ignite, Verizon Pilot Use of 5G Network on Marine Corps Base

Verizon and the nonprofit US Ignite organization have started testing a 5G wireless network at a U.S. Marine Corps installation in San Diego as part of a $4 million technology pilot program backed by Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific and the Office of Naval Research.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved