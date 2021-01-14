Unanet

Simba Chain Awarded Navy Contract to Continue Dev’t of Blockhain-Based Logistics Monitoring Tech

Nichols Martin January 14, 2021 Contract Awards, News

Simba Chain has secured a $1.5M contract with the Office of Naval Research to further develop a blockchain-driven inventory surveillance technology for the Defense Logistics Agency.

The company said Wednesday it will work with Naval Enterprise Sustainment Technology Team to continue the development of an inventory monitoring technology under the Authenticity Ledger for Auditable Military Enclaved Data Access or ALAMEDA program.

Work includes building out a prototype that Simba Chain designed in 2020 to track the inventory and physical movement of assets at the U.S. Marine Corps' logistics facility in Albany, Georgia. The Department of the Navy awarded both the new contract and the phase one prototyping agreement through the Small Business Innovation Research program.

SBIR phase two work will take place at Fleet Readiness Center Southeast in Jacksonville, Florida.

The technology's use case is centered on the supply chain of the Boeing-made F/A-18 Hornet aircraft.

Joel Neidig, CEO of Simba Chain, said blockchain technology allows for decentralized transaction recording that makes written data auditable, immutable and secure from tampering.

