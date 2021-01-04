Unanet

Splunk’s Ashok Sankar: Agencies Must Leverage Data, FedRAMP-Certified Tools to Accelerate Cloud-Driven Modernization

Brenda Marie Rivers January 4, 2021 News

Splunk's Ashok Sankar: Agencies Must Leverage Data, FedRAMP-Certified Tools to Accelerate Cloud-Driven Modernization
Ashok Sankar Director Splunk

Ashok Sankar, director of marketing and strategy for public sector and education at Splunk, has said that Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program-authorized cloud tools are vital to helping agencies accelerate modernization, FedScoop reported Thursday.

Sankar told the publication in a prior interview that FedRAMP is meant to serve as a “gold standard” for ensuring the capacity of data and security analytics to modernize procedures while helping agencies save up to 40 percent in authorization costs.

He noted that agencies face challenges in starting the cloud modernization process due to “a combination of legacy systems and poor insight”. Agency leaders must look into leveraging data and tools that provide visibility to ensure seamless migration as well as “an acceptable risk posture,” said Sankar.

“If you harness your data, you’ll be able to gather real-time insights to solve challenges like minimizing security risks and migrating to the cloud while at the same time improving citizen experience and mission assurance," he said.

Recent research from Splunk cited Government Accountability Office data which shows that agencies increased FedRAMP authorizations to 926 in July 2019 from 390 in June 2017.

Another study cited by Splunk states that information technology professionals see the lack of capacity to achieve a strong security posture as the main obstacle to cloud migration.

