T-Rex Names Exec Sponsors of Diversity, Inclusion Program; Valerie Utsey Quoted

Matthew Nelson January 28, 2021 Executive Moves, News

T-Rex Solutions has appointed Valerie Utsey, company vice president and chief people officer, to serve as one of the executive sponsors of the enterprisewide effort to advance diversity, equity and inclusion through accountability measures, cultural awareness and strategic planning.

Utsey will be joined by Adrian Russo, director of talent acquisition at T-Rex, and Sandra Perez, new vice president for communications, in leading the DE&I program to address unconscious bias, bridge cultural differences and promote inclusive workplace conversations, the company said Wednesday.

The executive sponsors will also work on outreach efforts among company workforce, suppliers and community.

The chief people officer said T-Rex looks to enhance its professional environment with a focus on including differences at organization levels. "Leaning in on our core value of Respect, we want every employee to know that they have a part in building the diverse and inclusive culture within," she added.

T-Rex provides federal government customers with information technology professional services aimed at enabling systems and data modernization, scaling and security.

