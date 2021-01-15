Teledyne Subsidiary to Produce Additional Navy LCS Missile Defense Modules

Teledyne

A Teledyne Technologies subsidiary has secured an $18M contract from Northrop Grumman to manufacture four more missile defense systems for the U.S. Navy's littoral combat ship mission package.

Teledyne Brown Engineering will produce surface-to-surface missile modules that are intended to deploy Longbow Hellfire missiles and support the warship's gun mission module, the company said Thursday.

The SSMM hardware is designed to protect the LCS fleet against fast and inshore attack craft swarms, as well as to aid in maritime security, interdiction and anti-piracy missions.

Production, assembly and testing of the modules will take place at Teledyne's Huntsville, Alabama, facility. The completed systems will undergo an integration process with launch control assemblies and other module equipment.

Teledyne added it will collaborate with Northrop and the U.S. Navy to conduct system validation with the use of SSMM software and emulation platforms.

The contract is the second for Teledyne under the SSMM program.