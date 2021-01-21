Unanet

Tutor Perini Subsidiary Awarded $67M for Defense, Homeland Security Infrastructure Projects

Nichols Martin January 21, 2021 Contract Awards, News

A Tutor Perini subsidiary has booked $66.9 million in two awards for renovation and construction efforts with the departments of Defense and Homeland Security.

The company said Wednesday Perini Management Services Inc. will renovate U.S. Air Force Academy's Cadet Field House in Colorado, under a $26 million contract with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The Cadet Field House is an indoor athletic facility where USAF Academy hosts sports events.

PMSI will also design and build a dormitory using modular construction techniques as part of the $40.9 million task order under the Homeland Security National Multiple Award Construction Contract II. The subsidiary will perform this work at the Glynco campus, the main site of the U.S. government's Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers.

The contractor will work to complete both projects by December 2022.

