ULA’s Tory Bruno: Industry Must Help US Maintain Tech Edge Over Adversaries

Brenda Marie Rivers January 12, 2021 News

Tory Bruno President

Tory Bruno, president and CEO of United Launch Alliance and a previous Wash100 awardee, has said that space industry could help the U.S. government realize the advantages of innovation and ensure technological superiority in that domain through initiatives such as the National Security Space Launch program.

Bruno wrote in a guest piece for Defense News published Monday the NSSL effort, now in its second phase, allows participating companies to build and deploy systems that would help the country stay ahead of China.

He noted that intelligence professionals consider Chinese efforts as a major strategy to establish technological, economic and military dominance.

The fiscal 2021 National Defense Authorization Act conference report cited intellectual property threats from China to access the domestic space supply chain, according to Bruno.

The ULA executive said the company is working to help maintain U.S. superiority in space and protect national security interests through technology development.

