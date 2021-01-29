Unanet

US Ignite, Verizon Pilot Use of 5G Network on Marine Corps Base

Mary-Louise Hoffman January 29, 2021 News, Technology

US Ignite, Verizon Pilot Use of 5G Network on Marine Corps Base
5G technology

Verizon and the nonprofit US Ignite organization have started testing a 5G wireless network at a U.S. Marine Corps installation in San Diego as part of a $4 million technology pilot program backed by Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific and the Office of Naval Research.

The program is designed for Marine Corps Air Station Miramar's 5G Living Lab and comprised of two projects to support Department of Defense experimentation with the new cellular technology at various military bases, US Ignite said Thursday.

For the first project, Verizon offers its Ultra Wideband network to facilitate data offloading via a package delivery service that uses an automated Olli shuttle and to supplement the base's LTE macrocell system.

“Through the 5G Living Lab at Miramar, we expect to develop technologies that benefit: military operations, the private sector forging new business models around 5G services, and the public we serve,” said Lt. Col. Brandon Newell, director of the NavalX SoCal Tech Bridge and lead for the 5G Living Lab.

US Ignite added that four application prototype efforts that won during a National Security Innovation Network-hosted pitch event are underway for the second project.

Possible upcoming initiatives on base will include linking solar cells to the local 5G system, the nonprofit said.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Nutanix

Nutanix Helps Berkeley City Deploy Cloud-Based Disaster Recovery Infrastructure

Nutanix has partnered with the City of Berkeley in California to help modernize information technology infrastructure in line with the city’s pandemic response and telework support initiatives.

Titan C-sUAS

Citadel Defense to Supply ‘Titan’ Counter-Small UAS Tech to Gov’t Client

Citadel Defense has entered into an agreement with an undisclosed U.S. government customer to provide the company’s Titan counter-drone platform to help defend assets such as military installations, ships and vehicles.

Pete Brady Chief Growth Officer TekSynap

Former BlueWater Federal SVP Pete Brady Joins TekSynap as Chief Growth Officer

Pete Brady, a U.S. Army Veteran and former senior vice president at BlueWater Federal Solutions, has been named chief growth officer at Reston, Virginia-based information management technology company TekSynap.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved