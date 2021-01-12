USAF Needs Industry Input to Inform FMS System Modernization

U.S. Air Force

The U.S. Air Force seeks market information on ways to update the service's legacy platforms used in foreign military sales transactions to ensure that the systems are in line with modern cybersecurity standards.

USAF said Thursday in a SAM notice it seeks to modernize and migrate digital assets from the Case Management Control System and the Security Assistance Management Information System to a secure, open-systems environment, without compromising functionality, data completeness and performance.

According to its request for information, the military branch wants to know about the update or replacement of legacy SAMIS and CMCS in the case management process as well as the systems' compliance with financial audit and security control requirements.

CMCS centralizes financial and logistical data of FMS transactions while SAMIS helps USAF manage orders, data processing and other elements of FMS requisition.

Parties with the sought market information may submit responses through Jan. 29.