Vectrus Acquires HHB Systems to Expand IC Services Portfolio; Sue Deagle Quoted

Sarah Sybert January 4, 2021 M&A Activity, News

Sue Deagle SVP

Vectrus has acquired HHB Systems, a supplier of high-end solutions for facilities management, logistics, engineering, enterprise operations, and asset management solutions that support the Intelligence Community (IC), Vectrus reported on Monday.

"The acquisition of HHB brings integrated solutions that support physical and digital infrastructures within the intelligence community and creates a stronger platform from which we can deliver fully converged solutions across all our clients' missions," said Sue Deagle, senior vice president and chief growth officer of Vectrus. 

The purchase will enable Vectrus to differentiate itself within the converged infrastructure market and strengthen its innovative, integrated offerings. HHB Systems has provided information technology (IT) and cybersecurity solutions to its clients.

"I am delighted to welcome the talented employees of HHB to Vectrus. We look forward to building upon the HHB team's past performance, reputation, and long-standing and trusted relationships in the Intelligence Community," Deagle added. 

With the acquisition of HHB Systems, Vectrus will advance its transformation strategy. 

The deal with HHB Systems follows Vectrus’ recent purchase of Zenetex, a technology services provider, in Dec. 2020. Zenetex provides IT, integrated logistics, virtual simulation, advanced engineering, research, development, test and evaluation, integrated security protection and maintenance, repair and overhaul services for defense and intelligence agency clients and international customers.

Under the approximate $112 million Zenetex acquisition, Vectrus will advance its converged infrastructure strategy and expand its customer base with the addition of new intelligence, defense and foreign military sales clients.

"The Zenetex and HHB teams work together in the Intelligence Community market today, and the expanded opportunities under Vectrus to reach our existing DoD and IC clients open the aperture to even greater growth," Deagle concluded.

