Woolpert Receives Geological Survey Task Order for Hawaii Lidar Data

Matthew Nelson January 21, 2021 Contract Awards, News

Woolpert

Woolpert will collect Quality Level 1 topographic lidar data in Hawaii to support the creation of a statewide, high-resolution elevation dataset under a task order awarded by the U.S. Geological Survey.

The task order, which was placed through the Geospatial Product and Service Contract 3 vehicle, will cover efforts in various locations in Hawaii as well as four islands in Maui County, the company said Tuesday.

The company aims to enhance the quality of the outputs through the use of a Leica Chiroptera 4X bathymetric and topographic lidar sensor.

"The bathy channel is able to penetrate Hawaii’s dense vegetation to complement the data collected via the sensor’s topo channel," said John Gerhard, a vice president and maritime market director at Woolpert.

Gerhard noted the bathymetric channel augments vegetation penetration and allows the collection of more bare-earth data.

The award marks the third task order Woolpert received for the provision of Hawaii lidar data. 

The company collected 125 square miles of bathymetric lidar data and around 6,000 square miles of topographic data, covering Hawaii's eight main islands.

USGS expects to review all data deliverables for the project in the fall. The government of Hawaii's office of planning, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Natural Resources Conservation Service are the recipients of the data.

