AchieveIt Planning, Execution Software Attains FedRAMP Authorization to Support VA

AchieveIt

AchieveIt has obtained an authority to operate status under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for its cloud-based software tool that features integrated plan management and execution capabilities.

The authorization will allow AchieveIt to implement the software tool across the Department of Veterans Affairs, the company said Thursday.

Bob Walton, chief operating officer at AchieveIt, said the company's planning and execution software tool is designed to assist government agencies in carrying out mission-critical efforts.

The company is working to achieve government-wide ATO for the software.

FedRAMP employs a standardized approach to assess, monitor and approve cloud computing services and products offered to federal government customers.

AchieveIt offers strategic planning, business transformation, remote work and enterprise program management services to clients from the public, health care, education, utilities and commercial sectors.