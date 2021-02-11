Unanet

Aerospace Vet Marian Joh Added to Voyager Space Holdings' Board

Nichols Martin February 11, 2021 Executive Moves, News

Marian Joh, who holds nearly three decades of experience in the aerospace and technology industries, has been tapped by Voyager Space Holdings to serve on its board of directors.

Joh will bring her experience in corporate strategy and financing to her role and advise Voyager leadership in pursuit of enabling various space exploration missions, the company said Wednesday.

Her career includes leadership work at Spaceflights Systems, Andrews Space, Tornado Development and Kistler Aerospace, which she helped generate a venture capital worth $350 million.

She oversaw Spaceflights Systems' day-to-day activities during her time as the company's president and board director, and led Andrews Space's development of an imaging microsatellite as its co-founder, chair, president and chief financial officer.

The aerospace professional also serves on the board at the Seattle Academy of Arts and Science.

Joh's appointment to Voyager's board follows the addition of Cheryl Shavers, former U.S. undersecretary of commerce for technology, to the same board in January. William Shelton, who once led Air Force Space Command, is also part of the board.

