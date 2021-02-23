Air Force Seeks Contractors to Help Develop C-130 Aircraft Software Modernization Plan

C-130

The U.S. Air Force is looking for two companies to partner with Lockheed Martin to help the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center establish a strategy for modernizing software on the C-130 transport aircraft.

AFLCMC said in a notice posted Thursday on the Beta SAM website that it seeks industry entities to support the Air Mobility Command’s efforts to update C-130 software to a DevSecOps-based infrastructure.

Lockheed, which serves as prime contractor for the effort, will work with the selected companies to conduct a study and develop a recommendation plan for implementing a modernized C-130 software architecture.

The initiative is meant to address the Air Force’s need for a cloud-native approach to software development that involves iterative procedures, the notice states.

According to the request for information, the service branch plans to award up to $1 million for the effort.

The service expects the assessment effort to run for six months starting April 28. A request for proposals is also scheduled for release in the second quarter of the year.

Responses to the RFI are due on March 8.