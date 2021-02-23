Unanet

Air Force Seeks Contractors to Help Develop C-130 Aircraft Software Modernization Plan

Brenda Marie Rivers February 23, 2021 News

The U.S. Air Force is looking for two companies to partner with Lockheed Martin to help the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center establish a strategy for modernizing software on the C-130 transport aircraft.

AFLCMC said in a notice posted Thursday on the Beta SAM website that it seeks industry entities to support the Air Mobility Command’s efforts to update C-130 software to a DevSecOps-based infrastructure.

Lockheed, which serves as prime contractor for the effort, will work with the selected companies to conduct a study and develop a recommendation plan for implementing a modernized C-130 software architecture.

The initiative is meant to address the Air Force’s need for a cloud-native approach to software development that involves iterative procedures, the notice states.

According to the request for information, the service branch plans to award up to $1 million for the effort.

The service expects the assessment effort to run for six months starting April 28. A request for proposals is also scheduled for release in the second quarter of the year.

Responses to the RFI are due on March 8.

