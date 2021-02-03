Unanet

Air Force Taps ExtraHop for Network, Infrastructure Optimization Support

Matthew Nelson February 3, 2021 Contract Awards, News

Seattle-based company ExtraHop was tasked to help inform the U.S. Air Force of its network and infrastructure operations that can be optimized to enhance base personnel's experience while teleworking.

Jesse Rothstein, chief technology officer and co-founder of ExtraHop, said in a statement published Tuesday the service branch will field the company's Reveal(x) product to support strategic information technology efforts and protect government data.

Work is in support of Hanscom Air Force Base's command, control, communications, intelligence and networks AFNET operations and sustainment branch, which was responsible for expanding USAF's network to support telework activities.

"It is a privilege to work alongside our customers to provide visibility and to assist in scaling their services as their needs increase," said Rothstein.

ExtraHop offers cloud-based network detection and response tools to various customers and is a subcontractor of Akima's Tundra Federal subsidiary.

