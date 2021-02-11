Akima Subsidiary Supports Vectrus’ O&M, Defense of Army Comms; Duncan Greene Quoted

Duncan Greene, president of Akima’s Mission Systems Engineering & Technology Group

Five Rivers Services , an Akima subsidiary, will continue to support Vectrus on its recently awarded $882.5 million contract for operation, maintenance and defense of Army communications . The contract has an estimated completion date of Dec. 26, 2025, and was awarded by the U.S. Army Contracting Command.

“Akima is honored to continue our selected support for the Army and the OMDAC-SWACA mission as a member of the Vectrus team,” said Duncan Greene, president of Akima’s Mission Systems Engineering & Technology Group. “We value our relationship with Vectrus and look forward to continuing as a dedicated and dependable partner.”

The subsidiary will deliver critical infrastructure protection services, engineering, and project manager capabilities throughout the Southwest Asia region.

The Operations, Maintenance and Defense of Army Communications in Southwest Asia and Central Asia (OMDAC-SWACA) program delivers operations and maintenance services and support for communications and information systems.

Vectrus won the recompete contract in Dec. 2020. The company, with Five Rivers Services support, will help the U.S. Army operate, maintain and secure the military branch’s communications infrastructure . Army Contracting Command received five bids for the cost-plus-fixed-fee contract and obligated the full amount using fiscal 2021 O&M funds.

“Vectrus is delighted to have been selected to continue our support of the OMDAC-SWACA mission,” said Chuck Prow , president and chief executive officer of Vectrus and 2021 Wash100 Award recipient.

Through the OMDAC-SWACA program, a team of more than 1,000 Vectrus information technology professionals provides IT and network communication services to U.S. military personnel at various locations in Afghanistan, Iraq, Kuwait and Qatar.

“I would like to thank the Army for their continued confidence in Vectrus. And to our people that support this important mission often in difficult and austere environments for their dedication to the client and our business,” Prow added.

About Five Rivers Services

With operations spanning the globe, Five Rivers Services operates in 28 locations across the United States, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Kuwait.

The company provides customers with full-spectrum IT services, including Command, Control, Communications, Computers, and Information Management (C4IM), secure/non-secure Video Teleconferencing (VTC), multimedia/visual information, space operations, environmental services, and training support services for the federal government. Five Rivers is named after five major rivers in Northwest Alaska: the Noatak, the Buckland, the Kobuk, the Selawik, and the Kivilina.